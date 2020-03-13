LIVE: City Holds Press Conference Responding to Coronavirus Concerns

Site Staff,

Speakers:

  • Mayor Emily Larson
  • Shawn Krizaj, Duluth Fire Chief & Director of Emergency Management
  • Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director
  • Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia Health East Market President
  • Dr. Nick Van Deelen, St. Lukes Chief Medical Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician
  • Commander Smith, U.S. Coast Guard
  • Amy Rutledge, MN Power, Manager Corporate Communications
  • Lee Stuart, Executive Director, CHUM
  • Jeff Horton, ISD709 Assistant Superintendent
  • Kevin Breen, Marshall School, Head of School
  • Noah Schuchman, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Duluth
Categories: Coronavirus, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like