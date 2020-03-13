Local Restaurants Add More Cleaning Protocols

Because of this, management has installed more protocols to ensure the health of both staff and customers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Even though it’s Eat Downtown Duluth week, restaurants like Zeitgeist have seen a decline as the week has gone on with growing concerns over the coronavirus.

Because of this, management has installed more protocols to ensure the health of both staff and customers.

“We have some additional hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes around so that people can utilize those a little bit more and are intentionally doing some additionally cleaning to make sure that prevention is there,” Zeitgeist Business Director, Sara Rolfson says.

Businesses like Zeitgeist thrive on events like eat downtown Duluth week.

Management encourages customers who may want to eat, but don’t feel like eating out to order food or gift cards online.