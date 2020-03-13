Lots for Tots Keeping Clean

DULUTH, Minn. – Local used goods stores have already been taking precautions when it comes to cleanliness.

Lots for Tots is a local shop where items like hats, shoes, and clothes are sold for resale. Store leadership says they personally wash every single item before the item is sold to prevent the spread of disease.

“We take all the equipment apart and wash it. Wash all the toys, so anything that comes in are washed, the hats are washed, you know there’s a lot of things we can carry that other items, cannot carry because we wash everything,” said Pam Merrier, clerk at Lots for Tots.

Lots for Tots, located at the Matterhorn Mall, also keeps hand sanitizer at the counter for their customers to use. The store is also focused on cleaning the play area on a consistent basis.