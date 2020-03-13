MSHSL, WIAA Cancel Remainder of Winter Sports Tournaments

This includes the girls basketball state semi-finals, as well as the boys basketball section finals and next week's boys state tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota State High School League and Wisconsin Intecollegiate Athletic Association announced that they both have cancelled the remainder of their winter sports tournaments due to concerns over the corona virus outbreak.

For Minnesota, this includes any remaining section tournament games for boys basketball, as well as next week’s state tournament, and the girls state tournament which was already in the semi-finals on Friday.

For Wisconsin, they have cancelled the rest of the girls basketball tournament and will not play the boys tournament next weekend.