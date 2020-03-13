Northland Cancellations, Postponements Due to COVID-19
Cancellations:
- Superior High School – Mock Trial Team Event: March 12
- Superior Middle School – New York student trip: March 13
- Superior Middle School – Washington D.C. student trip
- Superior High School – Costa Rica student trip: March 14
- Big Ten Conference
- NCHC postseason tournament
- Duluth’s Grand St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
- UW-Superior – Musical Comedy “Company”: March 27-29 & April 3-5
- UW-Superior – Cultural Night: March 28
- The Hummingbird Customized Living Facility – St. Urhos Day Party: March 16
- UMD School of Fine Arts Events:
- UMD School of Fine Arts – Shapiro & Smith Dance: March 17
- UMD School of Fine Arts -“Machinal”: March 17-22
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Bella Schlotthauer: March 17
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Rebecca Johnson: March 17
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Lucy Cai: March 18
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Heather Miller: March 19
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Atlantis Quartet: March 20
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Yosvany Terry: March 21
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Spencer Shotts: March 22
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Graduate Recital: Rebekah Erdman: March 23
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Matinee Musical Scholarship Concert: March 24
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Women in the Soviet Union lecture: March 24
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Leigh Freyholtz: March 24
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Piano Day Guest Artist Concert: Dr. Christine Tithecott: March 27
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Monster Piano Day: March 28
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Malia Bortnem & Molly Vanalst: March 28
- UMD School of Fine Arts -UMD Clarinet Studio Recital: March 29
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Martha Councell-Vargas: March 29
- UMD School of Fine Arts -Visual Culture Lecture Series: Christina Z. Anderson: March 31
- Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol events: March 18 & 19
- The Victory Chorus – Spring Concert: March 15
- Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota banquet: March 19-20
- Minnesota Public Radio – All public events: March 14-April 24
- Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness – DECC: March 21 & 22
Postponed:
- Choice Unlimited – Rock & Roll Heaven Masquerade Ball: Moved to July 23
- Juniors Club Northland Volleyball: All practices postponed until March 23
- Honor Flight Northland: Postponed until May 2
- MSFCA Fire Officer & Training School – DECC: TBD
- Greysolon Mother Daughter Dance: TBD