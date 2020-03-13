Proctor Speedway to be Renamed Halvor Lines Speedway

Halvor Lines is a trucking and logistics company that has a terminal in Superior so they say they are excited to help out a local place so many people enjoy.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor Speedway will be getting a brand new name and major sponsor.

Friday, Halvor Lines signed on to rename the track the Halvor Lines Speedway for the next three years.

Halvor Lines has partnered with different speedways in the past and even at Proctor Speedway they have sponsored their military night for a number of years.

“I’m excited that this is something the proctor speedway can carry on a lot of recreational activities sometimes struggle to make ends meet and it’s nice we can come along and help them continue this family-friendly activity,” said Carl Svendsen, the chief strategy officer for Halvor Lines.

Signage will start going up within the next few weeks leading up to the busy speedway season ahead.

The speedway’s president says they hope to bring back Monster Trucks as well as a military appreciation night.

“It’s a big thing to have Halvor Lines on board because they’re great for the community they help out the community they sponsor a lot of things so it’s good for everybody it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Mike Donnahue, president of Halvor Lines Speedway .

The speedway season is set to kick off on Sunday, May 3.