St. Urho’s Celebration Continues Strong in Finland, Minnesota

St. Urho's Celebration is Happening March 13 - 15 in Finland, Minnesota

FINLAND, Minn. – There’s been an invasion! It’s time to chase the grasshoppers from the community of Finland, Minnesota.

The annual St. Urho’s Day Celebration is happening Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15.

The highly anticipated parade will commence down Highway 1 on Saturday, March 14 starting at 12:00 p.m.

This year’s theme celebrates the roaring 1920s.

St. Urho is a fictional Finnish saint who is said to have chased away the grasshoppers to save the grape crop.

St. Urho’s Day is traditionally March 16, and there are widespread celebrations across northern Minnesota and many places with populations of Finnish descent.

The quirky celebration attracts hundreds of visitors to Finland every year.