State: Prep for School Closures as Coronavirus Cases Rise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin health officials are warning parents to prepare contingency plans for school closures as the number of coronavirus infections in the state continues to rise.

The state Department of Health Services says the number of confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon stood at 19, up from eight on Thursday.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says parents should start planning for child care if schools close.

She stresses parents should avoid placing children with their grandparents since the elderly are especially susceptible to the virus.