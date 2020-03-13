UMD Women’s Basketball Discusses NCAA Tournament Cancellation, End of Season

The Bulldogs were set to take on Fort Hayes State in the region quarterfinals on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team was supposed to start the NCAA DII basketball tournament Friday afternoon, but after a morning practice on Thursday, the NCAA announced that all winter and spring tournament across all divisions were canceled, ending the Bulldogs season and sending them home.

The Bulldogs, who were wrapping up one of the most successful regular seasons in program history, were the No. 2 seed in the central region and were set to take on Fort Hayes State in the region quarterfinals on Friday.

UMD ends the season 26-6 and says goodbye to seniors Brooke Olson and Taylor Schneider.