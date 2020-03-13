Update: Minnesota Now Has 14 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

(FOX 9) – Minnesota now has 14 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state. Five new cases were confirmed as of Friday.

The World Health Organization has now declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. Minnesota health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6.

MDH reports 555 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

MINNESOTA CASES SO FAR

There are now cases reported in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright counties.

Anoka County

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers. They developed symptoms on Feb. 28. They sought care on March 3, were evaluated and released. They sought care again on March 9. The patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Carver County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling in Europe in late February. They began to develop symptoms on March 2 and sought care on March 7. They are in isolation and recovering at home. Health officials say the patient had contact with 12 people in three households.

Dakota County

Officials say the resident had traveled to Europe in February and felt ill after returning for some time. They sought care on Wednesday and was diagnosed with the coronavirus the same day. The person did self-quarantine.

Hennepin County

Health officials have not provided any information regarding the cases in Hennepin County.

Olmsted County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They began to develop symptoms on March 5 and sought care on March 9. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

Ramsey County

The male resident is older than 65 who had recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25 and sought health care on March 5. They are in isolation and recovering at home. This was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They began to develop symptoms on March 6 and sought care on March 10. They are in isolation and recovering at home. Health officials do not believe this person had any community contact.

Stearns County