Cardinals Girls Basketball Welcomed Home After Canceled State Tournament

Family and friends came out to celebrate another successful season for Cromwell-Wright, despite not getting to finish out the state tournament.

CROMWELL, Minn. – After the MSHSL canceled the remainder of the girls basketball state tournament, Cromwell-Wright returned home on Saturday morning to a crowd of fans and family members.

Cromwell-Wright was set to play Henning on Friday in the semifinals, and a win would have sent them to the class A championship on Saturday. While the outcome was disappointing and the Cardinals were hoping to be playing in the championship, there was still plenty to celebrate after another successful season. The Cardinals finished the season 29-2 and made its third state appearance in program history.