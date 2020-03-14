Duluth Responds to Coronavirus Concerns

City leaders have addressed topics like emergency response and how to continue providing reliable utilities in the Duluth area.

DULUTH, Minn. – With coronavirus case numbers on the rise, city leaders say they are preparing for when, and not if, the pandemic strikes Duluth.

Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, who is also the city’s emergency manager, addressed the fire department’s role in the pandemic.

While many departments around the county are not responding to medical calls in light of COVID-19, Duluth Fire will continue to do that.

Chief Krizaj says their department and all first responders are adequately prepared.

“We do have a sufficient supply of N95 respirator masks, safety glasses, we are upping our orders of gowns and gloves we feel like we are prepared for the long term from a personal protective equipment perspective,” said Chief Krizaj.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Power is reassuring the state that they are doing what they can to keep the lights on.

The company only has essential staff working and are doing their meetings via teleconference.

A spokesperson tells us the power company is working their hardest to be there if the city of Duluth and local hospitals need extra power.

“Our highest priority is to maintain the essential delivery of service that powers our region that you all rely on and that it supports the efforts to control the spread of this virus,” said Amy Rutledge, the manager of corporate communications for Minnesota Power.

Officials in the city of Duluth say they are trying to reassure people that there is a plan for the pandemic.