Fitger’s Brewhouse Launching Curbside Pickup Amid Coronavirus Fears

Customers are encouraged to call ahead, pull right up, and Brewhouse staff will bring food and even a growler of beer to their car.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fitger’s Brewhouse in Duluth is launching a new curbside service on Superior Street as the coronavirus spreads.

Fitger’s Brewhouse is also part of Food Dudes and Grub Hub for people who do not want to leave their homes.

All this is to encourage supporting local businesses in a difficult time.

“Supporting local businesses we want to keep everyone going the brewhouse other breweries great restaurants the fitgers building in general,we all need to be here we’ll be here til the end and it’s just great to get out and hang out with their friends,” Tom Cusak, assistant general manager of Fitger’s Brewhouse.

For customers choosing to dine in Brewhouse staff say they are going above and beyond their normal cleaning and sanitizing routines.

Call (218) 279-2739 to order food for the curbside pickup.