St. Patrick’s Day for the Whole Family at Dubh Linn

Pub expects 2,000 people to come through between Saturday and Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- A family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration is happening at Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub.

According to Pub staff, they’ve been less busy than most years, mostly due to people staying away from public places due to the Coronavirus.

However they still expect a lot of families Saturday night, to partake in the green beer 400 lbs of corned beef, and about 200 lbs of potatoes they’ve prepared.

“Everyone kind of just tihnk of it as like ‘just gonna be a bunch of drunks coming in,’ y’know? Like we wanna make sure like kids can also experience St. Patty’s Day,” said Bartender David Roden. “Everyone’s pretty nice around here I think.”

Between Saturday and St. Patty’s Day Tuesday, Dubh Linn expects roughly 2,000 people to come through.