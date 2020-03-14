Wisconsin Parents Coming to Terms with No School

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Wisconsin K-12 schools will be closed from March 18 through April 6.

Parents are now coming to terms with that decision and are busy figuring out how to occupy their children during the time off.

One parent in Superior tells he is trying to look at the bright side of a negative situation.

“We are going to be looking forward to some family time maybe a lot of family time. And so that’s a positive aspect of all of this and my wife has a lot of household projects planned for all of us so we are excited about that,” said Greg Moore, a Wisconsin parent.

He is happy the decision was made to close schools saying he thinks it would have been irresponsible not to do so.