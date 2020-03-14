Wisconsin Reports 27 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin has jumped to 27.

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that includes four new cases in Milwaukee County.

Winnebago County also reported its first case.

Two more cases were reported in Waukesha County and another in Dane County.

Milwaukee County officials announced they are closing the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee County Parks facilities and the county’s senior centers.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools to close by the coming week.