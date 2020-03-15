5 New COVID-19 Cases in Fond du Lac County Raise Wisconsin Total to 33

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin has reached 33, after five new cases were reported in Fond du Lac County.

Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Fond du Lac County now has the most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 11.

he Fond du Lac County Health Department said four of the new patients were exposed to the virus on a river cruise in Egypt. A total of seven cases have been reported in Milwaukee County and six in Dane County.