Customers at Grocery Stores Taking Extra Precautions

Customers at Super One on Arrowhead Road are also taking extra precautions including one college student who says she is wearing a mask to protect others.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grocery stores are staying more than busy restocking shelves as fast as they can as people pile their shopping carts with food and cleaning supplies.

Customers at Super One on Arrowhead Road are also taking extra precautions including one college student who says she is wearing a mask to protect others.

She just returned from Jamaica and visited three major airports on her travels so she is wearing a mask to help potentially stop the spread of the virus.

“Every county and country and city I was in has reported cases of corona and confirmed cases so if I’m going to be out in public before the 2 week quarantine period I’m going to wear the mask because I don’t know. It’s really important that I do my part to make sure that I’m not giving it to anybody else because not everybody is lucky to be as healthy as I am,” said Alexis Edwards.

The Super One also has hand sanitizing wipes for people to wipe down their carts along with sanitizer to put on customers’ hands coming in and out of the store.

Super One also says they are ordering more hand sanitizers for people to buy at the store.