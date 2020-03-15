DSSO Cancels Two Concerts Amid Coronavirus Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is canceling programming for the next two weeks.

This comes as the CDC recommends all events with more than 50 people be canceled.

This means the cancellations of two DSSO concerts — Beethoven Fifth on Mar. 21 and Beethoven Adventure Casual Concert on Mar. 22.

DSSO officials say it was a difficult decision to make and they are working to reschedule.

Ticket refunds for Mar. 21 are not available, but people can get a voucher to use in the future. The Mar. 22 concert is refundable.

You can also donate your ticket to DSSO.

Below is the full statement from the DSSO: