DSSO Cancels Two Concerts Amid Coronavirus Concerns
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is canceling programming for the next two weeks.
This comes as the CDC recommends all events with more than 50 people be canceled.
This means the cancellations of two DSSO concerts — Beethoven Fifth on Mar. 21 and Beethoven Adventure Casual Concert on Mar. 22.
DSSO officials say it was a difficult decision to make and they are working to reschedule.
Ticket refunds for Mar. 21 are not available, but people can get a voucher to use in the future. The Mar. 22 concert is refundable.
You can also donate your ticket to DSSO.
Below is the full statement from the DSSO:
Dear Patrons of the DSSO,
To help protect the health and safety of Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra patrons, staff, musicians, volunteers, and students, we have made the difficult decision to cancel programming for the next two weeks. This follows with the recommendation by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to limit gatherings of groups of more than 250 people. The concerts affected by this cancellation are the March 21 Beethoven Fifth and March 22nd Beethoven Adventure Casual Concert.
We want you to know that we are disappointed to not be able to bring this concert to the Twin Ports community. We are actively working to reschedule the concert for a future date and will be announced as soon as possible.
The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to upcoming performances.
Donate your ticket. As a nonprofit arts organization, DSSO relies on the audience we serve. By donating your tickets, you are providing vital support for music that inspires and enriches our community. Please consider donating your tickets back to support music in the Twin Ports. All ticket donations will receive a tax credit letter at the end of the calendar year.
Exchange your tickets to another performance. We are happy to exchange your tickets for our April 18 or May 2 concert, based on availability.
Ticket refunds are not available for March 21 Beethoven’s Fifth, but the DSSO can provide a voucher to use for an upcoming performance next season. When we do reschedule the concert, we will be in touch with ticket holders directly about how to attend that performance.
Ticket refunds for March 22’s Casual Concert will automatically be refunded; no action is needed from ticket holders for this date.
To exchange or donate your tickets, please call the DSSO Box Office from 9 am to 4 pm M-F by phone at 218.623.3776 or e-mail at tickets@dsso.com. However, we will be closing the DSSO Offices until March 30, so please expect a delay in response from our staff.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented circumstances. Keeping you, our audience, and our musicians and staff safe is our priority. We are evaluating the situation daily and are in regular contact with health professionals, city and state officials, and other performing arts companies. We will keep you updated as circumstances evolve.