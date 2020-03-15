Duluth Bethel Alchoholics Anonymous Meetings Suspended

AA websites and other recovery websites have phone numbers of people those struggling can call.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Bethel is temporarily suspending public meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous and other recovery group meetings at its facility downtown.

Fox 21 is told that the Duluth Bethel will reopen the meetings when coronavirus concerns pass.

The executive director, Dennis Cummings, says people can still call for help.

There is also a list of sponsors and helplines on AA websites.

Cummings also said his big advice is to stay connected.

“Stay in touch with people, I think it’s really important that people do stay in touch because I don’t know that isolation for people in recovery is always a great thing but exercise social distancing and some good common sense but keep those lifelines open,” said Cummings.

The Bethel is still open for clients and they are still stocked with a supply of masks, gowns, and food.