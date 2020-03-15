Essentia Health and St. Mary’s Hospital Limiting Visitors Amid Coronavirus Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health is changing its policy for visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak reaching Minnesota.

Essentia will be restricting visitors to its facilities, including St. Mary’s Hospital, to keep patients and staff safe.

There are limited exceptions, and those who want to visit need to call Essentia and confirm if they are allowed in.

The healthcare provider is encouraging loved ones to reach out to patients by making calls, video chatting, and messaging.

The new policy begins at noon on Monday, and will continue indefinitely.