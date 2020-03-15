Former Bluejacket Jarrett Lee Commits to UMD Men’s Hockey

Lee has spent the past two seasons at Northern Michigan University.

HIBBING, Minn. – Former Hibbing/Chisholm hockey player Jarrett Lee announced on Twitter over the weekend that he has committed to the UMD men’s hockey team.

Lee was previously at Northern Michigan University before leaving earlier this season, and has since played 19 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. During those 19 games, Lee tallied eight goals and 18 assists.

In his two seasons at Northern Michigan, Lee recorded two goals and four assists. Lee wrapped up his high school career scoring 21 goals and registering 27 assists in his senior season for the Bluejackets.