Larson Addresses Coronavirus Concerns Sunday Ahead of Press Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will be holding a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. with an update on the city’s plans regarding the coronavirus.

The event will be closed to the public to honor the Minnesota Department of Health’s social distancing guidelines, according to Larson.

The press conference will be streamed on the city and FOX 21’s Facebook pages.

Mayor Larson posted a video on her Facebook Sunday saying she is confident in the city’s preparedness to handle a potential outbreak here.

“Throughout any degree of this pandemic, the city will be able to provide you with water and utilities and Comfort Systems, District Energy, emergency response, police and fire. We will be able to provide that to you,” Larson said.