St. Luke’s Hospital Says Coronavirus Testing is Limited

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s Hospital is warning the community that testing for the coronavirus is limited right now.

The healthcare provider said it will not test for coronavirus in people who aren’t showing any symptoms.

It will give coronavirus tests to those who think they’ve been exposed to the virus and have the symptoms, such as a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The St. Luke’s website for coronavirus explained that “most people will experience mild disease that will resolve with time.”

The measure is to prevent a strain on resources within the hospital.

St. Luke’s added that it won’t give coronavirus tests to people who appear healthy, but were told by their employer they need to be tested before returning to work.

It added that people can visit the website eCare and use the code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.