Wilderness Forward Bram Scheerer Commits to Union College

Scheerer has registered 14 goals for 34 points so far this season, which ranks third on the team.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Wilderness forward Bram Scheerer announced on Twitter that he has committed to Union College.

Scheerer will be joining Wilderness teammate Tyler Watkins, who committed to Union last week.

Scheerer is in his first season with the Wilderness after spending some time playing in the USHL following a successful prep career at Edina where he registered 36 points his senior year.