Burrito Union and Fitgers Brewhouse Will Offer Free Lunch to Kids

DULUTH, Minn.– With kids now at home, it can be hard for some of them to get food during the day. But two restaurants in Duluth are looking to help.

Burrito union and Fitgers Brewhouse are now offering free lunches for kids starting on Wednesday. The free lunches will be available from 11 a.m.-1p.m. on weekdays. At Burrito Union, kids will get a taco, an orange slice, and a cookie. Orders can be picked up in the restaurant or curbside.

The restaurants say offering free lunches is a way they can help out the community.

“With everything that’s happened recently, we really care about the community and families,” said General Manager Jake Abel. “We want to make sure that all the children in this community always have a meal to eat.”

The free lunches will be offered until March 30. Burrito union tells us they are open to continuing to provide lunches beyond then.