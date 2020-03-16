COVID-19 Testing Centers Expected To Open

Health officials say tests for Coronavirus are in limited supply.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the Northland prepares for the coronavirus outbreak, both St. Luke’s and Essentia Health are planning to set up separate testing centers.

This service will only be available to those who have been pre-screened by their primary care physician or through a virtual medical consultation such as Essentia’s e-visit.

Those individuals would be able to schedule a visit.

They would then drive into the center, get swabbed, and return home to wait for results.

“It’s not that you want to just show up and get tested,” said Dr. Rajesh Prabhu. “When we talk about getting tested, what we would typically do is do an evaluation look for other viruses first and determine if you need Covid-19 testing.”

Health officials say tests for coronavirus are in limited supply.

Only those with symptoms should be tested at this time.