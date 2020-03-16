Daycares Serve Communities During Coronavirus

Governor Walz has ordered that schools provide childcare for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers...

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With schools and other institutions being shut down, daycare for young children is in high demand in the Northland.

Laugh and Learn Childcare Center opened its Hermantown location in October, well before anything like the coronavirus was a concern.

So far, the center is not experiencing much change from normal business.

While the infant room is currently full at Laugh and Learn Childcare Center, the toddler spaces and several preschool spots are still open.

“Families, a lot of them were thanking us just for being there for staying open, keeping the routine and for also taking additional cleaning and sanitizing measures,” said Stacy Pohjola, owner of Laugh and Learn Childcare Center.

The facility has implemented some strict rules for safety reasons. If children have a fever of 100 degrees or more, they are not able to come to the daycare facility. Kids also have to wash their hands every day before they enter play areas.

A lot of area parents are looking closely at what their next steps should be schools about to shutdown.

“So we’re just kind of looking to see who’s still open, what our options are, if there’s any drop-in care or part-time stops we can pick up just to give us a bit more normalcy in our life because everything else is uncertain,” said Chelsie Hollencamp, a prospective parent of a daycare attendee. “I think the daycares that are willing to stay open and are willing to provide some sort of services for parents are a great thing, and I’m really grateful for them.”

For employees, it’s about showing up every day, knowing they’re making a difference.

“Even this morning in the parking lot, a parent thanked me for being our cause they still have to work, that parent is in the healthcare field so they have to be there everyday so we try to be here too,” said Pohjola.

However, there are many other families trying to figure out care options for school-age children.