Duluth Public Schools Will Use Time Of Closure To Help Make Future Plans

ISD 709 schools will close from March 18-27.

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz recently ordered all Minnesota K-12 schools to close starting on Wednesday.

The Duluth Public School District is speaking out about how this time of closure will be used to plan for the future as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.

District officials say they are standing ready by looking into precautions with the best interest of students, faculty, and staff in mind.

They are taking daily guidance from the CDC and other federal public health agencies.

The plan is for ISD 709 staff to continue reporting to work during the extended closure.

St. Louis County health officials say the school closings have a bigger purpose than just being a proactive approach to preventing the potential spread of Covid-19.

“I want to stress that the decision by the governor to close schools was not for public health interventions. This was for planning, said

The closing of Minnesota schools is an opportunity for officials to come up with an action plan for long-term closure.

District staff members are exploring multiple scenarios including to proceed if students are able to return to school.

But for now, they are making plans for a distance learning model to keep up with student academics.

“The idea behind distance providing distance learning in the need of a closure would be their education is continuing and on track. It wouldn’t be extended their usual school year,” said Duluth Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

Duluth Public Schools will also continue to provide breakfast and lunch to all students during the closure.

Details on how these meals will be distributed are still in the works.

Under Governor Walz’s proclamation schools will continue to receive state and federal funding to assist with school response to Covid 19.

A survey is being sent out during this planning period to help the district assess potential needs.

District officials say they are continuing to communicate regularly as the situation evolves.

At this time Duluth schools will remain closed until March 27th.