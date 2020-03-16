Gov. Walz Orders Bars and Restaurants Across Minnesota to Close to Dine-In Customers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered bars and restaurants to close to dine-in customers by 5 p.m. Tuesday and continue indefinitely, a move Walz said was necessary to control the spread of coronavirus.

The order also closes theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs across the state.

The governor announced the changes at a Monday evening news conference at the state Capitol. State health officials said earlier in the day that they were in talks with the governor about how to carry out the plan, which will allow bars and restaurants to have curbside take-out service.

Many bars and restaurants across the Twin Cities have already closed or scaled back to carryout service. The governors of Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and other states have already made similar changes.

The full list of businesses affected by this rule: