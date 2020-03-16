Jasen Wise Named New Head Coach for Duluth Marshall Boys Hockey

Wise has over 20 years of college coaching experience, with his latest stop coming at Concordia University in Wisconsin.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall boys hockey team is coming off a tough year that is certainly not up to their standards. The solution: a change at the top for the Hilltoppers.

Monday, Jasen Wise was announced as the new head coach of the Duluth Marshall boys hockey team. Wise has over 20 years of college coaching experience, with his latest stop coming at Concordia University in Wisconsin. He is a graduate of International Falls High School and was even part of the Broncos 1989 state tournament team.

“Having an opportunity now to coach at the high school level and coach guys that want to play at the next level that are hungry to learn, that’s what gets me excited. Guys that have fire in their belly and love coming to the rink every day,” said Wise.

Wise takes over for Mark Vichorek, who was let go after one season. Wise will also be our guest later this week on Coaches Corner for Friday Night Frenzy.