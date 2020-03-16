Minnesota Coronavirus Cases Climb to 54

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health has updated the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 54.

The MN DOH website reported the new cases Monday morning.

The number of cases rose by 19 since Sunday, March 15.

Current counties with cases include Anoka, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, and Wright.

There are still no confirmed cases in St. Louis County.

For current information regarding the number of cases throughout Minnesota, you can visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.