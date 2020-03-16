Northland Cancellations, Postponements Due to COVID-19

Cancellations:

  • Superior High School – Mock Trial Team Event: March 12
  • Superior Middle School – New York student trip: March 13
  • Superior Middle School – Washington D.C. student trip
  • Superior High School – Costa Rica student trip: March 14
  • Big Ten Conference
  • NCHC postseason tournament
  • Duluth’s Grand St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
  • UW-Superior – Musical Comedy “Company”: March 27-29 & April 3-5
  • UW-Superior – Cultural Night: March 28
  • The Hummingbird Customized Living Facility – St. Urhos Day Party: March 16
  • UMD School of Fine Arts Events:
    • UMD School of Fine Arts – Shapiro & Smith Dance: March 17
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -“Machinal”: March 17-22
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Bella Schlotthauer: March 17
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Rebecca Johnson: March 17
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Lucy Cai: March 18
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Heather Miller: March 19
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Atlantis Quartet: March 20
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Yosvany Terry: March 21
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Spencer Shotts: March 22
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Graduate Recital: Rebekah Erdman: March 23
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Matinee Musical Scholarship Concert: March 24
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Women in the Soviet Union lecture: March 24
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Leigh Freyholtz: March 24
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Piano Day Guest Artist Concert: Dr. Christine Tithecott: March 27
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Monster Piano Day: March 28
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Malia Bortnem & Molly Vanalst: March 28
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -UMD Clarinet Studio Recital: March 29
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Martha Councell-Vargas: March 29
    • UMD School of Fine Arts -Visual Culture Lecture Series: Christina Z. Anderson: March 31
  • Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol events: March 18 & 19
  • The Victory Chorus – Spring Concert: March 15
  • Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota banquet: March 19-20
  • Minnesota Public Radio – All public events: March 14-April 24
  • Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness – DECC: March 21 & 22
  • Antique Appraisal: March 18
  • Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness: All events through Mary 1
  • Downtown Duluth Art Walk: March 27
  • Cheer America: March 16 & March 23
  • Child and Adult Care Food Program Week event and press conference: March 16
  • Homegrown Music Festival – All programming: April 26 – May 3
  • Duluth YMCA – Y fitness, health and wellness centers, and pools: March 18 – March 30
  • Grand Casino Mille Lacs & Grand Casino Hinckley: March 16 stating at 4:00 p.m.
  • Arrowhead Home & Builder Show: April 1 – 5

Postponed:

  • Choice Unlimited – Rock & Roll Heaven Masquerade Ball: Moved to July 23
  • Juniors Club Northland Volleyball: All practices postponed until March 23
  • Honor Flight Northland: Postponed until May 2
  • MSFCA Fire Officer & Training School – DECC: TBD
  • Greysolon Mother Daughter Dance: TBD
  • MnDOT: All public meetings postponed for next 30 days
  • House of Hearts Charity Bonspiel – Duluth: TBD
  • Wisconsin K-12 Schools: From Wednesday, March 18 until April 5
  • Minnesota K-12 Schools: From Wednesday, March 18 until March 27
  • Duluth Bethel – public recovery meetings: TBD
  • Marshall School canceling classes starting Monday, March 15- teachers will still report
