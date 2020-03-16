Press Conference: City Provides Update on Plans Regarding COVID-19

Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn. – The city is hosting an update at 10:00 a.m. with local leaders to provide an update on the city’s plans going forward regarding COVID-19.

Speakers:

–          Mayor Emily Larson

–          Congressman Pete Stauber

–          Noah Schuchman, Chief Administrative Officer

–          Shawn Krizaj, Duluth Fire Chief & Emergency Management Manager

–          Mike Tusken, Duluth Police Chief

–          Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director

–          Bill Gronseth, ISD709 Superintendent

–          Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia Health East Market President

–          Dr. Nick Van Deelen,  St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer and Emergency Room Physician

–          Phil Pumphrey, Duluth Transit Authority General Manager

–          Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power Corporate Communications Manager

–          Lee Stuart, CHUM Executive Director

–          Shaye Morris, Second Harvest Northland Executive Director

–          Sarah Cole, President & CEO Duluth Area Family YMCA

