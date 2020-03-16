Press Conference: City Provides Update on Plans Regarding COVID-19
DULUTH, Minn. – The city is hosting an update at 10:00 a.m. with local leaders to provide an update on the city’s plans going forward regarding COVID-19.
Speakers:
– Mayor Emily Larson
– Congressman Pete Stauber
– Noah Schuchman, Chief Administrative Officer
– Shawn Krizaj, Duluth Fire Chief & Emergency Management Manager
– Mike Tusken, Duluth Police Chief
– Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director
– Bill Gronseth, ISD709 Superintendent
– Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia Health East Market President
– Dr. Nick Van Deelen, St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer and Emergency Room Physician
– Phil Pumphrey, Duluth Transit Authority General Manager
– Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power Corporate Communications Manager
– Lee Stuart, CHUM Executive Director
– Shaye Morris, Second Harvest Northland Executive Director
– Sarah Cole, President & CEO Duluth Area Family YMCA