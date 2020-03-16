Public Buildings And Sites Shut Down Starting Tuesday

The city will be pushing for non-essential city staff to work from home or remotely.

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Tuesday, city buildings will be closed to the public as a precaution against the coronavirus threat.

The city will now be pushing for non-essential city staff to work from home or remotely as much as possible to help protect themselves and the public’s health.

Essential employees will still work on-site as the city want to minimize the impact the Coronavirus has on the city.

“We are going to continue essential services, including police, fire, and utility operations. Many other city operations will also continue,” said City of Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

City officials say as soon as it is safe and appropriate they will make plans to reopen city buildings and sites.