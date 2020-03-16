St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center Healing Thousands

Coffee Conversation: Exploring St. Luke's Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center

DULUTH, Minn. – A specific type of treatment offered by St. Luke’s Hospital is yielding beneficial results for thousands of patient in the Northland.

St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center recently was recognized with a national award.

The Center’s highly-trained wound care specialists work to create care plans to help each person become to healthiest version of themselves.

The Center provides education for patients and caregivers in the Twin Ports region and surrounding areas on caring for wounds at home to support a faster and more stable healing process.

According to Tania McVean, Director of the Center, patients with chronic, non-healing wounds who have tried all other forms of wound care treatment have the option of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBO).

The Center has two hyperbaric chambers available, offering the most advanced wound care technology in the region.

Contact 218-249-5203 for more information.

The Center is located at 1000 East First Street, Suite 204. It’s open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.