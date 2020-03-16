Superior, Douglas County Declare State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Concerns

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Douglas county and the city of Superior are taking another step to prepare for the potential of the Coronavirus spreading to northwestern Wisconsin.

Due to concerns over the Coronavirus, Douglas County and the city of Superior declared a state of emergency this afternoon.

“Think of your friends and neighbors,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine. “Think of the people that you could possibly infect if this disease arrives to Douglas County.”

A number of offices will be closed to the public starting Tuesday. These include financial offices, and the landfill will be closed for personal dumping. Both city and county officials says their offices will still be open but are encouraging people to call or email their offices instead of coming in-person. All city services like garbage pickup and public safety will still remain in use.

Government officials want everyone to know that these efforts are working to prevent the Coronavirus from reaching the area.

“Relax, this is not a crisis right now. The steps that we are taking are to prevent or minimize a potential crisis. That could be very serious if it affects Douglas County,” said Mayor Paine.

Declaring a state of emergency now allows the city to track its spending early for compensation measures but action will need to be taken by the Superior City Council and Douglas County to formally declare it. A formal resolution will be sent to the Superior City Council for approval on Tuesday night. Douglas County will meet Thursday to vote on their measure.

The message has been said over and over but officials want the people of Douglas County to take the right steps to keep everyone healthy.

“I think it’s just really really important for people not to become fatigued of hearing the warnings that we’re giving, that people continue to do these things,” said Douglas County Health Officer Kathy Ronchi “We all have heard many times wash your hands, stay six feet away from other people if you can avoid large gatherings.”

Other functions like county jury trials are still going on schedule. Any changes in that area would come from the Wisconsin state government.

Government officials are also encouraging people to use absentee ballots for the upcoming Spring and Presidential Preference Primary on April 7. Voters need to be registered for an absentee ballot by March 18. Registration can be done online or can be mailed in.

The Superior Public Library will be closed until further notice starting Wednesday. And the Lew Martin Senior Center is now closed to the public and will be for all activities. Staff will remain on site for both facilities.