University of Minnesota Announces Classes Will Continue Online Through End of Semester

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota announced on Monday that classes will continue through alternative modes through the remainder of the semester.

You can read the entire U of M release below:

Situation Update:

As you have seen, the pace of the pandemic in the United States only continues to grow. Each day the magnitude of what we are dealing with increases.

It is imperative that we promptly and accurately implement best practices to:

Create social distancing between individuals.

Implement telework for all employees unless their work requires them to be physically present on campus.

Protect our students, staff, and faculty, and the community as a whole.

Ensure the safety and security of our infrastructure, systemwide.

With that in mind I have a number of important updates:

Alternative Instruction Extension:

For the remainder of the semester, classes will continue through alternative instruction. Please be in touch with your instructors as needed.

Guidance for Students:

Please do not return to campus if you have a safe alternative, be it with friends or family.

While the University will ensure that we have sufficient residence hall rooms available for students who truly have no other alternatives, we cannot promise that we won’t have to consolidate housing for all students in one central facility to minimize staff requirements.

We recognize that not all students can return home, but again, if you have alternative housing options we strongly encourage you to examine their viability for your housing needs.

None of us can predict how long the present situation may last and if you remain on campus you might be here for some time with very limited services.

For students in University-provided housing on all campuses, we are exploring the potential for refunds for the remainder of the semester. We will have guidance on the next steps as soon as possible.

Guidance for Faculty and Staff:

As I communicated this weekend, I expect all employees to work from home by no later than Wednesday, March 18. This is not optional for faculty and staff at all levels of the organization systemwide, and I expect supervisors to honor this decision.

ONLY employees whose work requires them to be physically present will be notified by their supervisors to report to campus. Please work with your supervisor to develop a work plan.

If you have young children at home, now that the state’s public and charter K-12 schools are closed, we know you may be unable to commit to a full day of work. We understand that and thank you for your best efforts. You do not need to take vacation or sick time to make up any perceived difference. Do what you can, take care of your family, and we will all emerge stronger.

Compensation Issues:

For many of our employees (including students), there may be very specific questions about compensation. We are actively working on guidance for all categories of employees and expect to provide that very soon. In the meantime, know this: we will do everything possible to keep you “whole” from a compensation standpoint.

Guidance for Researchers:

We understand that these changes raise questions about the continuity of your research. Please see the following guidance specifically about labs.

Buildings Systemwide Go-To Weekend Mode:

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, most University buildings systemwide will require a U Card or other secure means of access, consistent with the protocol for each of our campuses. If you need to be on campus, please have with you at all times what you need to gain building access.

The health sciences buildings on the Twin Cities campus will continue to have public access by appointment only . There will be three staffed entrances from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. These entrances are the second floor of Moos Tower at Washington, the second floor of Mayo Building at Church Street, and the third floor of Phillips-Wangensteen Building at the Delaware circle.

Each building will have signs posted giving more information to the University community, the public, and vendors and contractors, should they need access.

Check with your local campus for access to other healthcare resources in your community.

Recreation Centers Close Systemwide:

Recreation Centers across the University system will close until further notice beginning Tuesday, March 17.

All Recreation and Wellness programs, other than those supporting student mental health needs, are canceled.

Libraries Close Systemwide:

Public health officials strongly urge all members of the University community and beyond to avoid gatherings and to practice social distancing. As a result, all University libraries systemwide will close beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.

Online library services continue to be available. I recommend any student who experiences difficulty accessing what they need for projects or assignments to work with their professor to develop an alternative plan.

Events Are Cancelled Through End of Semester:

On Friday, March 13, I communicated that all University events systemwide would be canceled based on MDH recommendations of avoiding events 250 people or larger.

Just this afternoon the White House announced all individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Given updated guidance, the University will now cancel all events 50 people or larger through the end of the semester.

Smaller events should not be held unless social distancing can be implemented (6 feet between people).

Commencement Ceremonies:

Unfortunately, cancellations will include all graduation ceremonies systemwide. I know this is incredibly disappointing for so many of you. I share your great disappointment — two of my children have graduation ceremonies this year so I feel this decision personally. But your safety is our top priority and given how the COVID-19 issue has quickly evolved in the U.S., it would be irresponsible and may actually become impossible for us to hold such a large and crowded event.

Students must continue to apply for graduation in the normal manner. If you meet the requirements for graduation you will graduate and receive a degree in the U.S. Mail. Only the actual commencement ceremony is being canceled — students who fulfill the requirements will still earn their degree.