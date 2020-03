Vikings Agree to Contract Extension with Duluth Native CJ Ham

The 26-year-old Denfeld alum made his first Pro Bowl last season

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a tweet from his agent, the Minnesota Vikings have signed Duluth native CJ Ham to a three-year extension.

The deal is worth over $3 million per year. The 26-year-old Denfeld alum made his first Pro Bowl last season and became an integral part of the Vikings’ run game, which finished sixth in the league.