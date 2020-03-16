Wisconsin Governor Orders Ban on Gatherings Over 50 People

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people, a dramatic move in line with federal recommendations and as other states took similar action to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Evers tweeted Monday that he was ordering the ban, but said: “critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt.”

He hasn’t said how long the order will be in place.

Also on Monday, 29 Wisconsin residents who had been on a cruise ship docked in California returned home and are self-quarantined.