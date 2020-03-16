Yarn Harbor Implements Curbside Pickup

As the coronavirus continues to spread, businesses like Yarn Harbor in Duluth are implementing new ways to deliver products to customers.

The business has introduced a new curbside pickup.

Customers can order and pay ahead of time before picking up their supplies in front of Yarn Harbor. Leadership from the business say this new business model will reduce the amount of time customers and employees spend with each other.

“That’s been an immediate surge of we’ll see big spurts of people getting their supplies and so that’s what kind of stage we are in Duluth,” said Kathy Thomas, owner of Yarn Harbor.

Yarn Harbor is also considering a delivery option, but that has not been implemented yet.