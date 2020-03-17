9Round Duluth Deals With Temporary Closure Due to Coronavirus

All gyms in Minnesota were forced to close by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, impacting many local gyms including 9Round Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, all gyms are now temporarily closed in Minnesota, as Governor Tim Walz said on Monday. This impacts many local gyms, including 9Round Duluth, that specializes in kickboxing.

9Round worked to stay open for as long as possible, upping their cleaning schedule, the give athletes and members the safest experience possible.

“Being that it’s a circuit system, we don’t have the congestion of 300 people coming in to like a big box gym, or a class time were you’re bringing 30 people together,” co-owner Geoff Rich said.

“I think it shows a lot of community morale to say that we’re not going to give up just yet. If we follow the safety precautions set out by the CDC and other organization, I think it’s important to keep doing what we’re doing,” lead trainer Maddy Johnson added.

While they will now be closed for the time being, 9Round has created modified workouts to complete at home to help keep people active and moving while most things in Duluth are shut down.

“We’re starting some home workout programs that are going to be tailored around a circuit workout, most of which can be done with things like body weights or jump ropes,” Rich said.

“We’re really encouraging everyone to stay active, especially when you’re cooped up with no a whole lot to do. It’s important to stay active, keep your body moving,” co-owner Johanna Rich added.

All gyms will be closed through at least March 27, and 9Round is planning to re-open as soon as the restriction is over.