A Duluth Bar Is Doing “St. Patrick’s Day To-Go”

DULUTH, Minn. – Bars and restaurants are now closed to dine-in customers after being ordered to do so by Governor Walz on Monday.

That’s not stopping a Duluth bar from taking a new approach to St. Patrick’s Day.

Dubh Linn’s Irish Pub is improvising by offering “St. Patrick’s Day To-Go,” where customers can still order all their Irish favorites.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest days for the bar and the owner says getting creative is one of the best ways to cope with the closure.

“It really gives staff an opportunity to make money on a day that everyone really depends on, especially going into a closing operation,” said Owner Mike Maxim.

Dubh Linn staff are looking into more “to-go” options beyond St. Patrick’s Day.

The bar is hoping to begin selling growlers and offer delivery during the mandated closure.