Arrowhead Regional Arts Council Offers Grant for Artists Impacted by Cancellations

Artists could be awarded $750 for projects that can be effective under social distancing practices

DULUTH, Minn. – Artists could face dire situations in the coming months as performances and art shows are being cancelled across the world.

The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council now has a grant to help local artists impacted by the shutdowns. The grant is for artists who have had a performance or gig canceled.

They can get up to $750 if they can come up with projects online or in other forms that can be effective under social distancing practices.

The arts council tells us this is the first step of many they will take to help artists through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think art is one of the things that’s going to get us through this,” said Arrowhead Regional Arts Council executive director Drew Digby. “It’s going to be a really tough time and art is the way most human beings have responded to great tragedy and great crises.”

Artists can apply for the grant here.