Black Bear Casino, Fond-du-Luth to Temporarily Close in Response to COVID-19

FOND DU LAC RESERVATION, Minn. – The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced on Tuesday that they will be temporarily closing the Black Bear Casino and Resort in Carlton as well as the Fond-du-Luth Casino in downtown Duluth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures will take effect March 18 at 5:00 p.m.

The closures will last at least 14 days according to a recent press release.

“Black Bear Casino Resort and Fond-du-Luth are social hubs where people come to see shows, eat, game, and enjoy themselves,” said Kevin DuPuis, Tribal Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band Reservation Business Committee. “We’ve been monitoring the pandemic very closely and feel that it is in the best interests of our guests, our employees, and the community-at-large to temporarily close the casino.”

Gusts can stay up to date with information about Black Bear Casino and Fond-du-Luth by visiting their websites at http://www.blackbearcasinoresort.com/ and http://www.fondduluthcasino.com/.