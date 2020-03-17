Donations Help Feed Students With Food Insecurities During Covid-19 School Closures

About 100 bags of food is being given out to Piedmont Elementary students and their families.

DULUTH, Minn – With schools being mandated to close during the Coronavirus pandemic, it brings into question the potential limited access to food for many people dealing with food insecurities.

Piedmont Elementary in Duluth put out a call to action for the community to help minimize the impact on children suffering from food insecurities during the Covid-19 school closure.

The response turned into hundreds of food donations.

Community members and businesses were among those who participated in the selfless act to make sure no kid goes without food.

About 60% of Piedmont Elementary School students receive free or reduced-priced meals, which makes the need to address food insecurities so important.

“It breaks your heart. You want everyone to be able to eat,” said School Social Worker Jessica Bradley. “That’s something that everyone should be able to do and not have to think about. Our kids should be able to go into cupboards and get snacks or food.”

During the Covid-19 school closure, Minnesota students will continue to get breakfast and lunch.

But what happens outside of that scope?

Families that rely on school meals to feed their children may really struggle with accessing food during this extended school closing.

“You worry about those students and families. We want to make sure to come together to support them in whatever capacity we can,” said Piedmont Elementary Principal Beth Schermoen. “We are their school family. If they are hurting, we are hurting.”

About 100 bags of food being given out to Piedmont Elementary students and their families.

All donations are being distributed this week.

Piedmont Elementary staff will also be delivering bags for those who can not pick them up.

Donations will continue to be accepted during this time.