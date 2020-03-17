DTA Announces Service Reductions in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority announced Tuesday afternoon that they will be implementing service reductions amid concerns over COVID-19 concerns.

The changes will take effect on March 18.

The DTA says the following routed will be canceled weekdays and Saturdays until further notice:

Route 4

Route 5

Route 15 (On-Demand Trips available by calling 218-722-7283)

Route 24 (Saturdays only)

Route 25 (DuLooper)

Additionally, the last buses leaving the downtown area on weekdays and Saturdays will be 9:20 p.m.

On Sunday, the last buses leaving the downtown area will be 7:00 p.m.

Route 15 will be an on-demand service for the entirety of the route 15 service day.

When a Park Point passenger calls the DTA information line, it will be forwarded to the DTA dispatcher and a show-up operator will use a small Stride van to transport that passenger from their bus stop to DTC, or a stop between their bus stop and DTC only.

Return trips will run only from DTC to their bus stop.

The Duluth Transit Authority says they will continue to update the public as needed with any changes.