Duluth Loves Local Group Helps Local Businesses Amidst Coronavirus

Duluth Loves Local is helping business combat the changes.

DULUTH, Minn. – The group Duluth Loves Local is helping city businesses stay afloat during coronavirus-related closures combat by letting them advertise on their Instagram page for free.

Leaders from the group say it’s a good way to give back during a dire situation.

“It is, it is because small businesses don’t have a lot to lean back on in the first place,” said Mallory Moore, founder of Duluth Loves Local. “Besides the employees that they support, so if they don’t have hours, then what are their employees gonna do.”

To find out more about all the local delivery options, visit Duluth Loves Local Instagram stories. Feel free to message Duluth Loves Local if you have a business that would like to advertise with the group.