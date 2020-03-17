Duluth Marshall Appoints Nick Garramone to Lead Baseball Team

Garramone takes over for Joe Wicklund, who resigned to become the new head coach at Duluth Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite what’s been going on lately, it’s been a solid week for Duluth Marshall sports. Monday, the Hilltoppers announced their new boys hockey head coach. And Tuesday, they’ve found their guy to lead the baseball team.

And they didn’t have to go far to find him as Duluth native Nick Garramone is the new head coach of the Duluth Marshall baseball team. From 2006 to 2013, Garramone was the assistant baseball coach at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Garramone says he’s excited to take over a program that’s coming off a historic state title run.

“There’s unfortunately a large group of a senior class that left last year. One of the best senior classes in the state of Minnesota. They really laid the foundation and a good framework for the underclassmen coming up this year. Really looking forward to continuing the tradition that these seniors have left,” Garramone said.

Garramone has recently been coaching the local travel baseball team. He takes over for Joe Wicklund, who resigned to become the new head coach at Duluth Denfeld.