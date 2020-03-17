Essentia Health Postpones Routine Appointments, Elective Procedures
DULUTH, Minn.-Essentia Health is postponing all routine appointments and elective procedures for two weeks, beginning Wednesday.
The decision affects appointments and elective procedures scheduled at any Essentia hospital or clinic from March 18 to April 1. Decisions about appointments and procedures after April 1 will be made later.
The decision was made to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health’s chief medical officer. The decision, he explains, also allows Essentia Health to deploy staff and resources to prepare for expected infection outbreaks in communities it serves.
Postponing non-essential appointments and elective procedures is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as recommendations from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons. Essentia Health continues to consult with the Minnesota Hospital Association and other health care systems in our region.
- Routine clinic appointments are being rescheduled unless a physician or advance practice provider sees a need for an office visit. Patients will be called or receive a message through Essentia MyHealth to reschedule their appointments. Patients may be offered a telephone visit, an E-visit or an online video visit through MyHealth. If these options don’t work, office appointments are expected to be rescheduled in 4-6 weeks.
- Elective surgeries and procedures will be postponed for two weeks if the delay will not adversely impact a patient’s condition. Patients will be called or receive a message through Essentia MyHealth to reschedule their surgeries and procedures.
- Incoming requests for elective surgeries and routine appointments will be scheduled in 4-6 weeks unless a patient’s condition warrants one sooner.
- Also on Tuesday, Essentia Health has made the decision to lock down most doors at St. Mary’s Medical Center beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Exceptions include the hospital’s emergency department, which will remain accessible 24/7, and its Fourth Street entrance, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.