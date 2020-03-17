Essentia Health Postpones Routine Appointments, Elective Procedures

DULUTH, Minn.-Essentia Health is postponing all routine appointments and elective procedures for two weeks, beginning Wednesday.

The decision affects appointments and elective procedures scheduled at any Essentia hospital or clinic from March 18 to April 1. Decisions about appointments and procedures after April 1 will be made later.

The decision was made to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health’s chief medical officer. The decision, he explains, also allows Essentia Health to deploy staff and resources to prepare for expected infection outbreaks in communities it serves.

Postponing non-essential appointments and elective procedures is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as recommendations from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons. Essentia Health continues to consult with the Minnesota Hospital Association and other health care systems in our region.